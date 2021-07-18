No common entrance test for admission in central universities this year: UGC

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Sunday notified that the admission process in the Central Universities, during the academic session 2021-22, will continue as per past practice.

UGC further added that the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) may be implemented from academic session 2022-23.

On Friday, UGC had directed the colleges that the admissions to first-year courses for the session 2021-22 should be completed no later than September 30 and the academic session must commence on October 1, 2021.



As per guidelines of UGC guideline on examination, the current academic session 2020-21 the Terminal Semester/ Final Year Examinations (2020-2021) be compulsorily conducted in offline (pen & paper)/ online/ blended (online+offline) mode by no later than August 31, 2021, following the prescribed protocols/guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The results of all the school boards for Class XII are expected to be declared by July 31, 2021.

However, if there is a delay in the declaration of results, higher education institutions may plan and start the academic session by October 18, 2021. "The teaching-learning process may continue in online/offline/ blended mode," UGC added. (ANI)

