No commonly delineated LAC between India and China, 1,025 incidents of transgression during 2016-18: Govt

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): There is no commonly delineated Line of Actual Control (LAC) and there are areas along LAC where India and China have differing perception of LAC, while 1,025 incidents of transgression were reported during the past three years, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply, the Ministry of Defence said: "There is no commonly delineated Line of Actual Control (LAC) and there are areas along LAC where both sides have differing perception of LAC."

Sharing details about the transgression, the ministry said that in 2016, there were 273 incidents of transgression, 426 in 2017, 326 in 2018 and for the current year, the information is being collected,

"Due to both (India and China) sides undertaking patrolling up to their respective perception of the LAC, transgressions do occur," said the ministry.

In reply to the question, if the matter of such incursions and transgressions has been discussed with the Chinese President during his visit to India in the recent past, the ministry said: "During the recent visit of Chinese President (Xi Jinping) to India, views were exchanged on outstanding issues including on the boundary question."

"Issues discussed also included efforts to arrive at a mutually-agreed framework for a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable settlement based on political parameters and guiding principles agreed by two sides in 2005. There were talks on continued efforts to ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas and additional confidence-building measures," added the ministry. (ANI)

