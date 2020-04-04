No community transmission of COVID-19 in Goa, says CM Sawant

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 4 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that there is no community transmission of COVID-19 in the state.

"Considering the kind of cases that have tested positive, it is clear that there has been no community transmission," Sawant told reporters here.

The coastal state has tested seven patients positive, while no deaths have been reported so far.

Sawant said that out of seven, six patients had come from abroad, while one is a brother of an infected patient.

"There is no community transmission and that was possible only due to the lockdown and the social distancing practiced by every one of us. We should continue this strict lockdown till April 14," the chief minister said.

He also said that the state authorities have set up 116 labour camps to provide food and other facilities.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rise to 3,072 in India on Saturday, including 2,784 active cases, 213 cured/discharged/migrated people and 75 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

