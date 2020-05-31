'No complete lockdown' in Karnataka on May 31

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 30 (ANI): Karnataka government has relaxed lockdown norms for a single day on May 31.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's office on Saturday said that this decision has been taken keeping in view the interests of the general public of the state.

"There will be no complete lockdown on Sunday (tomorrow) in the interest of the general public of the state. Normal day to day life will continue tomorrow," the statement from Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO) read.

According to the Health Ministry, Karnataka so far has recorded 2,781 cases of COVID-19, of which 1839 are active cases.

Out of the total, 894 people have been cured/discharged and 48 have died due to the lethal infection. (ANI)

