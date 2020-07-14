No complete lockdown in Mysore: District Collector

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], July 13 (ANI): Mysore District Collector Abhiram G Shankar on Monday said the entire district will not be under complete lockdown, it will be imposed only in areas where COVID-19 cases are increasing.

He added that the lockdown was not a complete solution to bring pandemic cases under control in the district.

Stressing on the efforts of the district administration to curb the surging cases in containment zones, he added, "Our aim is to reduce death. During our survey, we conducted antigen tests and got results on the spot."

"There is currently no lockdown. It will be announced in future if required. With the help of some locals, we have been able to control the pandemic with self-awareness. The same has been conveyed to the chief minister in the meeting today," Shankar said further.

He pointed out that only areas like Subhash Nagar, Mandi Mohalla, Udayagiri and Kalyan Giri will remain under lockdown, due to the increase in numbers. (ANI)

