No concrete step taken to arrest erring police personnel: Bar Council of Delhi

New Delhi [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Bar Council of Delhi's chairperson K C Mittal on Monday showed displeasure over the inaction of Delhi Police in arresting its erring officers who allegedly fired at a lawyer during recent clashes at Tis Hazari court.

"No concrete step has been taken to arrest the police persons who fired at advocates. The police are adamant, rather provoking lawyers, to resort to protest. We unitedly stand with the legal fraternity," said an official stated by the council.

The statement came a day after a meeting between members of all district courts' association, representatives of Delhi Police and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal remained inconclusive.

The meeting was held on orders of the Delhi High Court after a violent clash erupted between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex over an alleged parking issue, which left several cops and advocates injured. The court also ordered a judicial inquiry into the matter.

"The meeting with LG and police failed due to resistance of police officials and failure to act as per law. They had no intention to take action against ASIs involved in firing at Tis Hazari," the statement by the Bar Council added.

In the wake of the inconclusive talks, the protesting lawyers have decided to abstain from work today.

The Delhi Police, however, clarified that it will take action against the officials only on the basis of the outcome of the judicial inquiry. It has also constituted a team to initiate dialogue with the lawyers' bodies.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal also appealed to both police and lawyers to continue holding talks to resolve the issues "amicably". (ANI)

