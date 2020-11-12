No confusion, Nitish Kumar will be Bihar CM: Sushil Modi

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 11 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Modi on Wednesday reiterated that Nitish Kumar will be Chief Minister of Bihar and said, "there is no question of replacing him".

While replying to a question over Janata Dal United (JDU) chief, Nitish Kumar's future in Bihar, the BJP leader said, "There is no confusion on the issue of Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister of Bihar. The decision was taken before the polls and it will remain same."

"In alliance, sometimes a partner wins more and the other one is able to secure fewer seats. But we are equal partners, people voted for National Democratic Alliance (NDA)," he added.



While reacting over a question on Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), chief Chirag Paswan, the BJP leader said, "He is not part of our alliance in the state. I don't want to say anything about it."

On a question regarding Chirag Paswan's status in the Central government, the BJP leader said, "I don't know, I am only concerned with state politics, representatives of Central government can give you an answer about this question. But he is surely not a part of Bihar-NDA."

The BJP won 74 of Bihar's 243 seats, taking the NDA's tally past the majority mark, while Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United was restricted to 43.

The state BJP leader slammed senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his suggestion to Nitish Kumar for "leaving Bihar and entering national politics."

"Digvijaya Singh's party failed to secure seats in Madhya Pradesh by-polls even then he is giving advice to our leader? No one knows Digvijaya Singh in Bihar," he added. (ANI)

