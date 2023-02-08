No consequential train accidents at unmanned level crossings in last 3 years: Railways

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): The Indian Railways on Wednesday stated that there has not been a single consequential train accident at unmanned level crossings during the last three years.

All Unmanned level crossings (UMLCs) on the Broad Gauge (BG) network of the Indian Railways falling on passenger train routes have been eliminated by January 1, 2019. Only 751 UMLCs on Meter Gauge (MG) and Narrow Gauge (NG) sections exist on Indian Railways, which are planned for elimination during the Gauge conversion of those sections, the Indian Railways said in a statement.

Many steps have been taken by the Indian Railways to reduce rail accidents at UMLCs in the country, i.e. all unmanned level crossing (UMLCs) on Broad Gauge (BG) have been eliminated by January 31, 2019, the statement added.



Level Crossings with high Rail/Road vehicular traffic are manned or interlocked with signals to enhance safety.

Instructions and inspection drives are being launched from time to time to ensure the availability of basic infrastructure at level crossings such as whistle boards, road warning boards, speed breakers, etc, the statement said.

According to the statement, further, public awareness campaigns/safety slogans are undertaken to create safety consciousness among road users for safe passage at level crossings. (ANI)

