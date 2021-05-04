No consignment of 3,000 oxygen concentrators pending with Custom authorities: Finance Ministry

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): The Finance Ministry on Monday informed that no consignment of 3,000 oxygen concentrators is pending with the Customs authorities.

The Ministry's responsed after the matter regarding a consignment of 3,000 oxygen concentrators lying with Customs authorities came up in the Delhi High Court. It was clarified in the court by the Government Counsel that presently no such consignment is pending with Custom authorities.

As the social media has been flooded with the news that 3,000 oxygen concentrators are lying with Customs, the Ministry said: "We have again checked with our field formations and there is no such consignment lying with the Customs."

"However, since a photograph has also been put on Twitter, if anybody has information as to where it is lying, the same may be informed to us and we will take immediate action," it added.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central government issued notifications exempting basic customs duty and/or health cess on imports of a number of COVID-19 related relief materials, for a limited period.

The Centre on Sunday announced various relief measures for taxpayers under the Goods and Services (GST) law in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In view of the challenges faced by taxpayers in meeting the statutory and regulatory compliances under Goods and Services Tax (GST) law, due to the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre has issued notifications, all dated 1 May 2021, providing various relief measures for taxpayers," read the release by the Ministry of Finance. (ANI)