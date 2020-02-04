No coronavirus case detected in Kanpur, says Deputy CMO

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Deputy Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Kanpur Nagar, Shailendra Tiwari, on Tuesday said that no positive coronavirus case has been detected in Kanpur, and the two families kept in isolation ward are completely healthy.

"We have followed all the instructions issued by the central government. But as a precautionary measure, we have set up a 10-bed isolation ward. Two families have been kept in isolation ward. They are all healthy," said the Deputy CMO.

He further elaborated on the preventive measures that people should take and said, "People should use a triple-layered mask. People who have travelled to China in the last 15 days or have come from China will be checked if they have any symptoms."

The virus originated in China's Wuhan in December last year and has since then spread to various parts around the world.



China has imposed quarantine and travel restrictions, affecting the movement of 56 million people in more than a dozen cities, amid fears that the transmission rate will accelerate. (ANI)

