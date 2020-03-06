No coronavirus case in J-K till now, says administration

Jammu and Kashmir [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir has not found any positive coronavirus case so far, informed the J-K Administration on Friday.

"No positive case of coronavirus has been found in J-K till date. 258 people were enlisted under surveillance out of which 94 have completed 28 days of mandatory surveillance. Besides, 28 samples were taken, 21 have tested negative and result awaited for the remaining 7 people," said the administration.

The country's total number of positive cases of coronavirus touched 31 today.

The virus which originated from China's Wuhan has so far killed more than 3,200 people globally. (ANI)

