No coronavirus symptoms found in cruise passengers at Cochin port: Ernakulam District Collector

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Ernakulam district collector S Suhas on Tuesday informed that the passengers of the three vessels that arrived at the port of Cochin yesterday showed no symptoms of the coronavirus.

Speaking on the same, he said, "Today, we got results of 10 samples. All are negative. Results of 25 samples awaited. The 76 crew members of the three vessels that arrived at the port of Cochin yesterday were checked but no symptoms were found in them."

According to the Health Ministry data, Kerala has recorded 202 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of which 19 people have recovered, while one has lost his life. (ANI)