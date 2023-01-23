No country has honoured its soldiers by naming islands after them: Amit Shah

Port Blair (Andaman & Nicobar Islands) [India], January 23 (ANI): Lauding Centre's move of naming 21 islands of Andaman-Nicobar after Param Vir Chakra awardees, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that no country in the world has taken up such a task of honouring the soldiers who fought for it.

Home Minister Amit Shah was addressing a programme to name 21 Islands of Andaman and Nicobar after 21 valiant Param Vir Chakra awardees by PM Modi.

"Today, this initiative of PM Modi, under which 21 big islands of Andaman-Nicobar Islands have been associated with names of our Paramveer Chakra winners and effort to perpetuate their memory as long as this earth lasts, will increase the enthusiasm of the army," said Shah.

He said that the decision taken acknowledged and appreciate the connection the Islands have with the Independence Movement of India.

He added that the naming of the islands is something very inspiring to the Armed Forces.

Shah further highlighted that the cellular jail is not just a jail, it is a great place of pilgrimage for the freedom struggle.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that the 21 islands have not been named, but the work of lighting 21 lamps has been done by the Prime Minister, saluting the valour of 21 heroes.



Shah also alleged that there have been efforts to forget Subhash Chandra bose, adding that those who are brave are not dependent on anyone for their memory.

"It is unfortunate that many efforts were made to forget Subhash ji, but those who are brave are not dependent on anyone for their memory. We did the work of installing a statue of Subhash Babu on the duty path, and celebrated his birth anniversary as 'Parakram Diwas'," said Shah.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi named the 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees in a ceremony on Monday on the occasion of Parakram Diwas.

PM Modi also unveiled the model of the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji to be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, earlier known as Ross Islands.

The largest unnamed island was named after the first Param Vir Chakra awardee, Major Somnath Sharma, who lost his life in action on November 3, 1947, while repulsing Pakistani infiltrators near Srinagar Airport.

"These islands have been named after the 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees, viz. Major Somnath Sharma; Subedar and Hony Captain (then Lance Naik) Karam Singh, MM; 2nd Lt. Rama Raghoba Rane; Nayak Jadunath Singh; Company Havildar Major Piru Singh; Capt GS Salaria; Lieutenant Colonel (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa; Subedar Joginder Singh; Major Shaitan Singh; CQMH. Abdul Hamid; Lt Col Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore; Lance Naik Albert Ekka; Major Hoshiar Singh; 2nd Lt. Arun Khetrapal; Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon; Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran; Naib Subedar Bana Singh; Captain Vikram Batra; Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey; Subedar Major (then Rifleman) Sanjay Kumar; and Subedar Major Retd (Hony Captain) Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav," the PMO said in a statement.

Born on January 23, 1897, Netaji played a crucial role in India's freedom movement.

Subhash Chandra Bose established the Azad Hind Fauj. While there is a controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in an RTI (Right to Information) in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident.

Last year, on the occasion of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary, the Prime Minister unveiled the hologram statue of the freedom fighter at India Gate in Delhi. (ANI)

