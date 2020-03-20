No COVID-19 case in Assam so far: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the state has not reported a single confirmed case of coronavirus infection.

Speaking to the media, Sarma said: "No positive case has been identified in the state. However, from today, we have issued certain instructions which state that 50 per cent employees will come in government offices only on a rotational basis. All examinations have also been cancelled."

He further stated that some students, who are stranded in various countries due to the Centre's ban on incoming flights, will be given 2000 US dollars so that they can have an allowance till flights are resumed.

"On the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, we have sent a recommendation to the Election Commission to take appropriate decisions, in view of the coronavirus situation. Hand stamping will start from the day after tomorrow for people who are coming from outside the state," he further said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, along with four deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

As many as 23 people have been cured of the infection in India. The disease has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)

