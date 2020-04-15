No COVID-19 case in Gurguram for sixth consecutive day

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 14 (ANI): Authorities here have heaved a sigh of relief as no COVID-19 case was reported in Gurugram on Tuesday, the sixth consecutive day.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 15 as 17 patients have recovered so far.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged people to donate money to help the government in combating COVID-19.

"I appeal to people to donate money as per their economic condition," he said in a press briefing.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 199 positive cases have been reported in the state of Haryana, as of Tuesday. Out of the total cases, 34 patients have recovered while 3 patients have died from the virus. (ANI)

