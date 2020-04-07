No COVID-19 case reported in Goa today

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 7 (ANI): No new confirmed COVID-19 case was reported in Goa on Tuesday. The total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state stands at seven.

According to the state's Health Department, 18 people have been put under home quarantine and five suspects have been put under hospital isolation at the Goa Medical College (GMC).

A total of 12 samples have been sent for testing today.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 4,789 including 4,312 active cases, 353 cured/discharged/migrated people and 124 deaths. (ANI)

