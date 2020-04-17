No COVID-19 case reported in Goa today

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 16 (ANI): No new Covid-19 positive case was reported in Goa on Thursday. The total number of coronavirus patients in the state stands at seven.

"The total number of positive cases in the state is seven including six cured/discharged and one active case," Goa Health Department informed.

A total of 55 samples have been sent for testing today.

India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 12,759, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. (ANI)

