No COVID-19 death in Delhi in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): No death due to COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours, read the Delhi government health bulletin on Monday.

"No death due to COVID-19 reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The death toll currently stands at 73," read the bulletin.

"310 persons tested positive in the national capital today; taking the total number of positive cases to 7233," it read.

With 60 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recovered patients stand at 2,129 and the total number of active coronavirus cases in the national capital is 5,031 cases.

India's COVID-19 count reached 67,152 on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The number of active cases in the country rose to 44,029, while 20,916 patients have been cured and discharged and one has migrated, according to the Ministry.

The number of deaths in the country due to the infection reached 2,206. (ANI)