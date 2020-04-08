No COVID-19 positive case reported in Himachal Pradesh today

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): No COVID-19 positive case has been reported in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

"No positive COVID-19 case reported in Himachal Pradesh today. Total number of positive cases in the state is 27 till now," RD Dhiman, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Himachal Pradesh said.

As per the latest update on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, till now the total number of positive cases in the country is 5274. (ANI)

