No COVID-19 positive case reported in Jharkhand today

According to the state's Health Department, no positive case of COVID-19 reported today till 8 pm in Jharkhand. The total number of positive cases stands at 115. A total of 27 patients have recovered/cured till to date.

Earlier in the day, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the lockdown will continue for the next two weeks and the Centre's fresh instructions regarding relaxations will not be applicable in the State.

"Lockdown will continue in Jharkhand for the next two weeks as a precautionary measure as our labour brothers and sisters, students and others are returning to the State," said Chief Minister Soren.

"The Centre's fresh instructions regarding relaxations will not be applicable in Jharkhand," he added. (ANI)

