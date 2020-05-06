No COVID-19 positive case reported in Kerala; active cases now 30

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 6 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday informed that no new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state today and that the total number of coronavirus cases is now at 502, including 30 active cases.

"No COVID-19 positive case reported in Kerala today. Number of total cases in the state is at 502, including 30 active cases," Vijayan said.

He also stated that eight districts of the state are COVID-19 free.

Vijayan informed that two flights - Abu Dhabi to Kochi and Dubai to Kozhikode - have been scheduled to bring back expats on Thursday.

He also stated that Kerala has demanded special non-stop trains to bring back students stranded in other states.

"Sent letters to Chief Ministers of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh on this. About 1,200 students are stranded in these four states - 727 students in Delhi, 348 in Punjab, 89 in Haryana and 17 in Himachal Pradesh," Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister also shared that 6,082 persons have reached Kerala from other states.

"2.3 lakh people have registered to come back from other states. 69,108 have applied for passes. More registration from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra. People coming back from hotspot zones should be in government arranged quarantine for seven days. Pregnant women will be permitted to go home," he stated. (ANI)

