No COVID restrictions will be imposed in state: Goa CM

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 23 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that the state is "alert" but no restriction will be imposed there.

Taking cognizance of the recent upsurge in COVID cases in China and other countries, the CM said, "We are alert but no restrictions will be imposed. 2% of the international passengers are tested for genome sequencing."

He further said that all the state officials had been directed to be prepared before the mock drill o December 27.

The mock drill is being conducted amid fear of a Covid surge in the country in the wake of a spurt of Covid cases reported in China and other countries. The Union Ministry in India has started taking several proactive steps in this direction.

Notably, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also chaired a virtual meeting with the health ministers of the states, Principal Secretaries, Additional Chief Secretaries and Information Commissioners on Friday.



Talking about the meeting, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that all the states are told not to "relax" and take COVID precautions.



"All the states are told not to relax and take COVID precautions but no need to create panic in society. Airlines will be inspecting 2% of the international passengers," Rane said.

The Union Ministry of Health advised States on December 20 to significantly increase genome sequencing. A high-level meeting was also chaired by Union Health Minister on December 21 to review the COVID-19 situation and preparedness of the public health system for surveillance, containment and management of COVID-19.

The ministry also has directed all states to ensure monitoring and reporting of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases district-wise in all health facilities on a regular basis. (ANI)

