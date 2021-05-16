No COVID vaccination in Mumbai tomorrow due to cyclone Tauktae

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 (ANI): In view of the cyclone Tauktae, the COVID vaccination drive in Mumbai will remain closed on Monday, informed officials.

"Vaccination drive will remain completely closed in Mumbai tomorrow due to Cyclone Tauktae," said Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Padnekar told ANI that the COVID vaccination drive will resume on Tuesday.



The COVID vaccination drive will also be suspended in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad on Monday due to a shortage of stock, said the municipal corporation officials.

The Maharashtra Government has issued warnings to districts near the Konkan coast and told officials to prepare large shelters in vulnerable areas, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said on Sunday, adding that the Chief Minister had taken stock of the matter and has been briefed about rehabilitation work.

Cyclone Tauktae intensified into a "very severe cyclonic storm" over the East-central Arabian Sea and is very likely to intensify further during the next 12 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach Gujarat coast in the evening hours of May 17 and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around May 18 early morning.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials have also assured on Friday that they are well prepared for Cyclone Tauktae and 53 teams have been committed, 24 teams pre-deployed, and 29 teams are on standby ready for the 5 most vulnerable states-- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra. (ANI)

