No Covishield doses available in Pune for last 4 days, says Mayor Murlidhar Mohol

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 (ANI): Covishield Covid vaccine is unavailable in Pune as the city did not receive its supply for the last four days, said Pune City Mayor, Murlidhar Mohol on Tuesday.



"26 lakh vaccinations have been done in Pune so far. In the last 5-6 days, there has been no supply of vaccines. Due to this, we are facing problems in vaccination. In the last 4 days, we have not received a supply of Covishield vaccine," Mohol told ANI.

He further added that PMC has sent the request for the delivery of vaccines as soon as possible so that the people of the city can be vaccinated.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), due to lack of vaccines, there will be no vaccination at the government vaccine centers in Mumbai tomorrow.(ANI)

