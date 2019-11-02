Students have been protesting against alleged norms to restrict entry in hostels among others in JNU. (File photo)
Students have been protesting against alleged norms to restrict entry in hostels among others in JNU. (File photo)

No curfew timings in hostels or dress code in dining halls, says JNU admin

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 09:18 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Jawaharlal Nehru University on Friday clarified it has not introduced any norm to restrict students' entry in hostels and dress code in dining halls at the campus, calling the talks as mere 'rumours'.
In a press statement, the university administration said 'some motivated' students were spreading rumours about new hostel manual approved by Inter Hall Administration Committee.
"They're claiming that curfew timings in hostels and dress code in dining halls are freshly introduced. It's completely untrue. There is no curfew time as alleged," it said.
The university appealed to students not to be misled by "few rumour mongers who are trying to derail normal functioning of the university through their unlawful actions". "Such behaviour lowers the image of the student community," the press note said.
The university registrar said old norms governing the hostel life in the university mandates students to return to their hostel by 11 pm or 30 minutes after the closing of the library reading room.
"Since the library reading room used to be closed by 12 in the midnight. As per the old rule, students have to reach the hostel by 12.30 am. However, now the library reading room is open 24/7. Therefore, in effect, as per either the old rule or new rule, students can reach the hostel any time," the university registrar said in the press note.
It said that there was no "massive hike" in the hostel fee either, as alleged by the students.
On Tuesday, the students staged a protest outside the Inter Hostel Administration (IHA) meeting venue against the introduction of a new draft for the hostel manual.
"The hostel fees have been increased. Curfew and dress restrictions have been introduced. The library is being closed before time. For the first time in JNU, we have been told that if we don't pay the fees for the mess, we will be evicted from the hostel," JNU Students Union president Aishe Singh had said.
On Monday, a group of students had allegedly waylaid an ambulance and prevented doctors from taking the Dean of Students to hospital after he fell ill on the campus during a protest by students against a meeting, which was denied by the students. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 09:06 IST

President Kovind extends Chhath Puja wishes to citizens

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday conveyed his good wishes and greetings to the citizens for Chhath Puja.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 09:03 IST

Karnataka: BK Deva Rao conferred with Rajyotsava Award for...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Farmer BK Deva Rao, known for preserving and growing as many as 155 varieties of paddy, has been conferred with Karnataka Rajyotsava Award for his achievements in agriculture.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 09:01 IST

'Mahe' likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the severe Cyclonic storm Maha which was over east-central Arabian Sea has moved further west-north westwards with a speed of 19 kilometers per hours in the past six hours.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 08:53 IST

Mamata announces to roll out social security scheme for media...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced that the state government will soon implement a social security scheme to provide financial assistance to media personnel.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 07:56 IST

UP: Cop allegedly shot dead, police officials claim he committed suicide

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Family members of the cop Praveen who was allegedly shot dead here, staged a protest after receiving his body. However, police officials claim that the deceased policeman committed suicide.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 07:02 IST

International Solar Alliance delegation visits Delhi Metro

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A delegation of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) member countries visited the Delhi Metro on Friday where DMRC officials presented its solar success story to them.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 06:55 IST

Coimbatore: Woman commits suicide after being asked to leave her pet dog

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A young woman committed suicide at her residence in Coimbatore after she was allegedly asked by neighbours to abandon her pet dog.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 06:34 IST

Mumbai: BKC-Chunabhatti flyover expected to be ready for use by Nov 9

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The 1.6 kilometre-long Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC)-Chunabhatti flyover is expected to be ready for use from November 9.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 06:34 IST

Grenade-like object found near Pune Railway Station; destroyed...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A hand grenade-like object was spotted near Pune railway station by a cleaner on Friday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 06:26 IST

U'khand Min Madan Kaushik's social media accounts hacked, probe underway

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Urban Development Minister, Madan Kaushik's all social media accounts on Gmail, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram were hacked.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 06:23 IST

Telangana: Bride, groom's families' fight over wedding...

Suryapet (Telangana) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Wedding celebration in Telangana's Suryapet district turned ugly after a scuffle broke out between the bride and the groom's family members over the procession issue.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 06:23 IST

Hyderabad-based multi-sports centre making efforts to inculcate...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A Hyderabad-based multi-sports centre is making efforts to inculcate a sporting culture among the people in the city in order to keep themselves mentally and physically fit.

Read More
iocl