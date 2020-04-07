No decision on extending lockdown yet, don't speculate: Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): There is no decision on extending the lockdown and everyone is urged not to speculate in this regard, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Tuesday.

"There is no decision on extending lockdown as yet. Please avoid speculating about it. Whenever there is a decision in this regard, we will inform," Aggarwal told media persons here.

"Speculations on social media are creating confusion among the public. Whenever the decision on lockdown is taken, we will definitely bring it to your notice," he added.

Earlier today, government sources said that many State governments and experts have requested the Central government to extend the lockdown to combat the coronavirus. The Centre is now thinking in this direction said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to control the spread of the coronavirus.

With 354 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total count of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 4,421, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday.

"A total of 4,421 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in India till now as 354 new cases were reported since yesterday. A total of 117 deaths have been reported so far including 8 deaths reported since yesterday," said Aggarwal.

Aggarwal further said that till now 326 persons have been discharged after recovering the infection, adding the government is adopting a strategy for cluster containment.

"This strategy is producing positive results, especially in Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Pathanamthitta, Bhilwara and East Delhi," added Aggarwal. (ANI)