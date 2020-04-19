No decision on resumption of domestic, intl flights: Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday clarified that the government has not taken any decision as yet on the resumption of domestic or international flights, which have been suspended in view of the lockdown to contain coronavirus spread.

The Ministry has advised the airlines to open their bookings only after the government's decision in this regard.

"Ministry of Civil Aviation clarifies that so far no decision has been taken to open domestic or international operations. Airlines are advised to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard has been taken by the government," Puri tweeted.

This clarification comes after Air India on Saturday opened the bookings for select domestic flights from May 4 onwards and for the international flights from June 1 onwards.

"In the light of the ongoing global health concerns, we have currently stopped accepting bookings on all domestic flights for travel till May 3, 2020, and on all international flights for travel till May 31, 2020," read a notification on Air India's website.

The extended lockdown will continue till May 3. The lockdown was imposed from March 25 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

