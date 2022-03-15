No decision to prepare NRC at national level: Govt in LS

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The Government of India has not taken any decision to prepare the National Register of Indian citizens (NRIC) at the national level till now, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

This came after Lok Sabha MP Mala Roy asked about the status of having a National Register of Citizens (NRC) for the entire country.

Roy also asked when the work related to NRC will be completed along with the status of NRC in Assam.



In a written reply, MoS Home Rai said, "Till now, the Government has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level."

"On the direction of the Supreme Court, the supplementary list of inclusions and the list of exclusions for NRC, Assam have been published on August 31, 2019," he further said. (ANI)

