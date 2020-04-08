No decision yet on extending the curfew beyond April 14: Punjab CM

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 8 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that no decision has yet been taken on extending the curfew in the state beyond April 14.

"Rejecting media reports to contrary, Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Singh makes it clear that no decision had yet been taken on extending the curfew in the state beyond April 14. Chief Minister has termed such reports as purely speculative and unfounded" Chief Minister Office tweeted on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister also announced that a task force would soon be set up to find ways for the state to get out of the unprecedented lockdown in a gradual manner.

Addressing a video conference of the state's leading industrialists, he assured the industry of all support by the government to address critical issues and challenges in this difficult time.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with all Chief Ministers on April 11.

India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 5,274 cases on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

