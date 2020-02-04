No decision yet to prepare national level NRIC: MoS Home

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said that till now, the central government has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level.

