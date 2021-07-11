No Delta plus variant of COVID-19 reported in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 10 (ANI): No Delta plus variant of COVID-19 has been reported in Assam so far, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.

Briefing mediapersons, the chief minister said, "As of now, there is no Delta plus variant of COVID-19 in Assam. We are doing genomic sequencing in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting to take stock of vaccination status in northeastern states on Tuesday at 11 am."

On border tensions with neighbouring states, Sarma said, "Some tension is going on in both Assam-Nagaland and Assam-Mizoram borders. Assam Police has been deployed to protect our constitutional boundary. Being the gateway to the northeast, we are always open to discussions but do not encroach on our land."



Earlier on Saturday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reshuffled portfolios in the state cabinet. "The State will have a new independent Department of Indigenous Faith and Culture," Sarma said.

UG Brahma has given the charge of handloom and textile, soil conservation and welfare of Bodoland. Education minister Dr Ranoj Pegu was the given charge of the welfare of plain tribes and backward classes.

"We will have some basic schemes which will be open to all and some schemes will be open only to families with two children. There will be some big announcements in the Budget session regarding voluntary sterilisation and population control measures," added Sarma. (ANI)

