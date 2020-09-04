No details of ongoing investigation shared, says CBI on media reports in Sushant Singh Rajput's case

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting investigations in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a professional manner and media reports attributed to it are "speculative and not based on facts", the investigation agency said.

The CBI said that as a matter of policy, "It does not share details of an ongoing investigation" and further refuted that any team member or spokesperson has shared the details of its probe to the media.

"The details being reported and attributed to CBI are not credible. It is requested that media may please confirm details from CBI spokesperson before quoting CBI," the investigation agency said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier, several media outlets had run stories claiming the arrest of few accused could be carried out by the investigation agency.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Esplanade Court sent Zaid Vilatra, an alleged drug peddler who was arrested in a case connected to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, to the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) custody till September 9.

Vilatra was arrested after NCB uncovered his linkages with Abbas Lakhani, who has been nabbed in the actor's death case.

In the court, NCB argued that Zaid was arrested in connection with the actor's death.

The NCB launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The agency arrested Lakhani and another person named Karn Arora and seized bud (curated marijuana) from their possession.

(ANI)

