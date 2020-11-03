'No development, no vote': UP village boycotts bye-election

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Locals of Rudhau Mustakil village in Firozabad district have decided to boycott the bye-election on Tundla Assembly seat claiming that no development work has been done in their area for the past several years.

Tundla is among seven Assembly seats where voting is underway. Other seats are Ghatampur, Naugaon Sadat, Bulandshahr, Bangarmau, Deoria, and Malhani.



A local Sheetal Prasad said that villagers took the decision as public representations fail to construct roads and resolve other issues of the area.

"For the past 50 years, leaders from all parties come here. But no one constructed a road here. There is no development. No one listens to our problems," he told ANI.

"Today, we have decided that no one from our village will give vote. There is no development in our village. 'Vikas nahin toh vote nahin' (No development, no vote)," he said. (ANI)

