No dine-in at restaurants as COVID-19 restrictions tightened in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): Amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, restaurants in Pune are only providing only takeaways and home delivery services from Saturday. Dine-in will not be allowed at eateries in Pune for the next seven days.

Swapna, a Pune local said, "The government has done the right thing. This will help to control the rising caseload of coronavirus. The decision is good for all, we should be in support of it. There will be a bit of discomfort but this is for good of all."

"Today when I was out of my house, the traffic was less on the roads," she added.



Another local said, "Takeaway is also a good option. For the businesses, there will be a slight loss. Within seven days, I expect COVID-19 to be in control."

All religious places in Pune will also remain completely closed till April 9.

Maharashtra Health Department on Friday said that Pune has 70,851 active COVID-19 cases. The city has reported 8,373 deaths and 4,74,141 recoveries till now.

Maharashtra reported 23,306 new COVID-19 cases and 481 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total active case count in the state has reached 3,91, 203 and fatalities are at 55,379, including 481 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

India reported 89,129 new COVID-19 cases and 714 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Saturday. (ANI)

