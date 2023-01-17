No discrepancy in tendering process: BMC on proposed concretisation of roads in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): Amid the row over tendering process, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday reiterated that the planning, estimation, and e-tender process for the proposed concretisation of roads in Mumbai is done by following due process of administrative procedures as per the policy.

BMC administration said it already provided factual information regarding the proposed concretisation of roads, but still, there has been criticism on the tendering process.

The BMC statement said the roads selected have 397 kilometres in length for improvement, and were suggested by the then corporators, local public representatives, as per the recommendation of assistant commissioners concerned. Accordingly, the estimates are prepared and tenders are floated.

The tenders are invited by obtaining the necessary sanctions from the competent authority. As of today as per MMC Act 1888 Clause 69 (C), the Government of Maharashtra has appointed the Administrator (Municipal Corporation/Standing Committee) from March 3, 2022. Accordingly, as per clause 6(C)(1) the tenders will be processed by following due process, said the civic body.

It has been proposed to meet the expenditure in the coming financial years, for the works undertaken in this proposed tenders. Expenditure for a 5 per cent mobilisation advance will be incurred in the current financial year and further budget provisions will be made in the coming years in a staggered fashion.



BMC said the time period for the proposed concretisation of roads is 24 months (excluding monsoon). Traffic police NOCs and other requisite departmental NOCs will be obtained at the earliest to start the works immediately. Joint meetings with Traffic Police and other departments will be conducted.

On the basis of the current market rates of 2022, the Schedule of Rates has been modified and estimates were prepared. As per the prevailing e-tender policy, the procedure of negotiation will be followed. The negotiation letters to reduce the bid offer were already issued twice, said the civic body.

"Since poor response was received for tenders with rates of USOR 2018, the rates were revised considering the current market rate. As per current guidelines, GST is excluded while arriving at the rates," read the BMC statement.

The soak pits and perforated concrete have been included in the new tenders to reduce the surface runoff of water to improve the underground water table along with storm water drains. BMC said tenders are invited by considering the good quality of work and highly experienced contractors. Many of the contractors have work experience in cities across the country.

Corporation has kept the provision to appoint Quality Management Agency (QMA) to keep the proper check on the quality of the work and to test the materials used for construction from reputed government laboratories.

The said tenders are invited through e-tender process as per the prevailing policy of BMC and hence there is no substance in the matter, said BMC. (ANI)

