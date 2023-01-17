No discrepancy in tendering process, says BMC after Aaditya Thackeray alleges irregularities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] January 17 (ANI): A day after Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray wrote to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner over alleged irregularities in Mumbai's road mega-tenders, the civic body on Tuesday said the proposed concretisation of roads undertaken was being done as per the administrative procedure.

"There is no discrepancy in the tendering process," a BMC statement said.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday wrote a letter to BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal pertaining to alleged irregularities for road mega-tenders in Mumbai and asked who proposed the concretization of nearly 400 km of roads in the city.

In a ten-point clarification, Civic Body reiterated that the planning, estimation, and e-tender process for the proposed concretisation of roads is done by following the due process of administrative procedures as per the policy.

As per a BMC statement, despite providing factual information regarding the proposed concretisation of roads, there is still criticism of the tendering process, hence once again it is to clarify that,

Firstly, the roads selected having 397 kilometres in length for improvement, are suggested by the then corporators, local public representatives and as per the recommendation given by concerned Assistant Commissioners. Accordingly, the estimates are prepared and tenders are floated.

Secondly, the tenders are invited by obtaining the necessary sanctions from the competent authority. As of today as per MMC Act 1888 Clause 69 (C), the Government of Maharashtra has appointed the Administrator (Municipal Corporation/ Standing Committee) from the date March 8 2022. Accordingly, as per clause 6(C)(1) the tenders will be processed by following due process.



Thirdly, it is proposed to meet the expenditure in the coming financial years, for the works undertaken in these proposed tenders. Expenditure for a 5 % mobilisation advance will be incurred in the current financial year and further budget provisions will be made in the coming years in a staggered fashion.

Fourthly, the time period for the proposed concretisation of roads is twenty-four months (excluding monsoon). Traffic police NOCs and other requisite departmental NOCs will be obtained at the earliest to start the works immediately. Joint meetings with Traffic Police and other departments will be conducted.

Fifthly, on the basis of the current market rates of 2022, the Schedule of Rates is modified and estimates are prepared. As per the prevailing e-tender policy, the negotiation procedure will be followed. The negotiation letters to reduce the bid offer were already issued twice.

Sixthly, since, the poor response was received for tenders with rates of Unified Schedule of Rates (USOR) 2018, the rates were revised considering the current market rate. As per current guidelines, GST is excluded while arriving at the rates.

Seventhly, the soak pits and perforated concrete is included in the new tenders to reduce the surface runoff of water to improve the underground water table along with storm water drains.

Eighthly, the said tenders are invited by considering the good quality of work and highly experienced contractors. Many of the contractors have work experience in cities across the country.

Ninthly, Corporation has kept the provision to appoint Quality Management Agency (QMA) to keep the proper check on the quality of the work and to test the materials used for construction from reputed government laboratories.

And Finally, the said tenders are invited through the e-tender process per the prevailing policy of BMC; hence, there is no substance in the matter. (ANI)

