No discussion over cabinet expansion during meet with BJP leaders, says Nitish

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 9 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday stated that the issue of his cabinet expansion was not taken up for discussion during the talks he had with top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders at his official residence.

"As of now, there are 14 members in the state Cabinet. The issue (of Cabinet expansion) was not taken up for discussion at the meeting (with BJP leaders) yesterday (January 7)," said Kumar.

By winning 74 seats against the JD(U)'s tally of 43 the BJP is said to be insistent on having a bigger share of the pie.

A 14-member council of ministers of chief minister Nitish Kumar was sworn in by Governor Phagu Chauhan in November 2020.

Kumar has kept home, general administration, vigilance and three more departments for himself. (ANI)