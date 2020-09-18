No dispute left between Hindus and Muslims now, Babri Masjid demolition case should end: Iqbal Ansari

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 18 (ANI): The Babri Masjid demolition case should be brought to an end as there is no dispute left between Hindus and Muslims now, said Iqbal Ansari on Friday.

Ansari, who was one of the litigants in the Ayodhya land dispute case, said that the dispute for the Babri Masjid has ended long before with the Supreme Court ordering the construction of the Ram temple.

"The Supreme Court gave its order on November 9. The construction of the Ram temple is going on. There is no dispute between the Hindus and Muslims now. This was proven on November 9 when the order came," Ansari told ANI here.

"The demolition of Babri Masjid happened 28 years ago, some of the accused are alive while some are no more. Every time a date is announced for hearing the questions regarding its outcome resurface. We had urged the court to end this matter because such a long time has passed. The matter was being investigated by CBI. All evidences, arguments are with the court, so they should end it," he added.



The special CBI court, which was hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case, will pronounce its judgment in the matter on September 30.

Special CBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav has directed all the 32 accused, including former deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, BJP leaders MM Joshi, Uma Bharti and Vinay Katiar, to remain present in the court on the day of the judgment.

The court had last month rejected pleas of two prosecution witnesses -- Hazi Mahmood Ahmad and Sayyed Akhlakh -- seeking permission to file written arguments in the Babri Masjid demolition case, holding that they were not victims in the matter.

Notably, the CBI has already filed its 400-page written arguments in connection with the case.

The Supreme Court had earlier extended till August 31 the tenure of special CBI Judge SK Yadav and directed him to complete the trial and deliver the judgment in the case by that time. The apex court had later granted another month to special CBI judge SK Yadav to pronounce the judgment in the case. (ANI)

