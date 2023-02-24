No elections to Congress Working Committee, party's Steering Committee authorises Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate members

Raipur [Chhattisgarh], February 24 (ANI) The Steering Committee of Congress, which met on Friday at the party's Plenary here, unanimously decided to empower Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate members to Congress Working Committee (CWC) in view of the challenges faced by the party and the proposed amendments to the party's constitution.

There was some speculation that Congress may opt for elections to CWC, a demand that has been raised from time to time by sections in the party. CWC is the highest-decision making body of the Congress.

"During the Steering Committee meeting today, members gave their opinion and with everyone's consent the committee decided that the party president should be given the power of selecting CWC members," party leader Jairam Ramesh said at a press conference.

He said the issue was discussed for about two-and-a-half hours.

"The dominant view, the overwhelming view was that keeping in mind political challenges facing the country, facing the Congress party in its capacity as the main opposition and keeping in mind the far- reaching amendments that we are discuss about tomorrow and day after, keeping in mind both the factors, the unanimous view was that this is the time to empower the Congress president to nominate members to the Congress Woking Committee," he said.



He said 16 articles and 32 rules are proposed to be amended and an important amendment was to provide 50 per cent reservation in the working committee for SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities and youth below the age of 50.

Asked that no one from Gandhi family was present in the meeting of steering committee and if their concurrence taken, Jairam Ramesh said the discussion was held among those present in the meeting.

The Subjects Committee held discussion on the party resolutions on Friday.

Party Chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi will address the session on Saturday.

The plenary will on Saturday also discuss resolutions including political and economic.

Former Party chief Rahul Gandhi will address the plenary on February 26.

He will also address public rally at 3 pm which will also be addressed by Kharge. (ANI)

