No eligible youth in J-K should be deprived of MSME schemes benefits: Joint Secy Srinivas

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), Sept 21 (ANI): Joint Secretary of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, B Srinivas on Friday said that no eligible youth in Jammu and Kashmir should be deprived of the benefits of various schemes under MSME like PMEGP, CGTMSE and IDS.

Srinivas chaired a meeting to review the implementation of various schemes under MSME like Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Credit Guarantee Trust for MSMEs (CGTMSE) and infrastructural facilities (IDs).

In the meeting, the Joint Secretary exhorted upon the concerned officers to ensure that no eligible youth is deprived of the benefit of these vital flagship programmes. He also assessed the potential areas in the Industries arena of Jammu and Kashmir in view of the upcoming Investors Summit in the state.

He was briefed about the aim and objective of MSME saying that it enables the artisans to get all the facilities under a single roof thus empowering them socially and economically.

Meanwhile, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma said that awareness camps would be held both at block and village level to make people aware about the schemes of MSME so that maximum artisans and self-help group working under different traditional arts are identified and benefited.

He added that the district administration would work hard for the promotion of local industrial units by encouraging local unitholders and investors. (ANI)