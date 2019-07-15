No entry for two-wheeler riders without helmet on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) on Monday barred entry of two-wheeler riders without helmets on Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

"Keeping in mind public interest and security, a decision has been taken to prohibit entry of two-wheeler riders without a helmet on Agra-Lucknow expressway. Orders have been issued for implementation of this decision with immediate effect," a press release read.

UPEIDA CEO Avneesh Kumar Awasthi said, "Proper arrangements are being put in place for the security of the expressway. Prohibiting entry of two-wheeler passengers without wearing helmets is a step towards it. In this order, those without helmet have been barred from entering the expressway."

Non-use of helmets was listed as one of the risk factors in a study released on road traffic injuries by World Health Organisation.

"Use of correct helmet can lead to a 42% reduction in the risk of fatal injuries and 69% reduction in the risk of head injuries," the study said.(ANI)