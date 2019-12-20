No excuses will be accepted for not reporting on Duty: CRPF

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) asked all officers of the rank of Commandant and above to report under all circumstances to their duties and no excuses of cancellation of trains and flights would be accepted.

"We are ensuring that every staff and officer should not be affected due to cancellation of flights or trains. The force has asked the staff, to report under all circumstances to their duties and no excuses of cancellation would be accepted," a senior CRPF officer said.

"All officers of the rank of Commandant and above on duty or leave should report to Jammu by Air or Train in case of cancellation of Srinagar bound flights," CRPF has said. CRPF has asked to use roads in case of any cancellations.

The CRPF has issued an order asking the staff that under no situation officer should get stuck in Delhi and give excuses of cancellation of flights.

The force has asked that they should follow all procedures while travelling by road and ensure full security and safety.

DIG level officers have been asked not to wait long to reach Srinagar.

"Officers of the rank of 2IC and below, SOs and ORs of Srinagar Sector units/offices should not to get stuck at Delhi in case of cancellation of ACS/flights and they can move by train/Air," CRPF said that these arrangements would be in place for next few months.

Earlier in the day, at least five flights were diverted and 12 flights were running late in the morning due to low visibility on the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. (ANI)

