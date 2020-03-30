No extension of COVID-19 lockdown, Kejriwal misled migrants: Sources

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Top sources in the Central government on Monday severely criticised the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government for creating confusion which led to a massive movement of migrant workers from the national capital.

The sources also blamed Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government for misleading people into believing that lockdown can be extended for three months. Sources clarified and reiterated that this lockdown will not be extended beyond April 14.

Apparently, this rumour triggered many migrants to leave the city endangering their lives and that of others, believe sources in the Central government.

"There is misleading information on the extension of the lockdown being floated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi. They have issued curfew passes for three months which created more confusion on the tenure of the lockdown. This was deliberately done, " added a highly placed source.

The Centre expressed its displeasure at the mishandling of the situation and it was pointed out that the Uttar Pradesh government had, in fact, handled the situation properly.

"There were loudspeaker announcements in Delhi that buses are available for those who want to leave the city. This was mischievous and morally incorrect on so many levels, " added the source.

The sources also believe that the Delhi Chief Minister politicised the lockdown at a time when he should have thought about the poor and the risk they would face outside home.

"Arvind Kejriwal misled migrants by saying that Uttar Pradesh has arranged buses for them. Though he also asked them to stay back. This is sheer politics. As at that time no buses had been sent by the UP government. His message created an impression among people that there were free buses plying to their villages and it also added to the confusion over the tenure of the lockdown, " stated the source.

Sources also came down heavily on the Aam Aadmi Party's ideologically compromised tweets, termed them as tweets from someone with an Urban Naxal mindset, which further fuelled the confusion.

The Delhi government also came in for criticism for its "false claims" of serving food to two lakh people. Earlier, BJP's National General Secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh too had tweeted suggesting a conspiracy behind the sudden exodus of labourers from the national capital. (ANI)