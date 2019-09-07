Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his interaction with ISRO scientists on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his interaction with ISRO scientists on Saturday. Photo/ANI

No failure in science: PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 09:16 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that there is no failure in science and voiced confidence that ISRO will give India many reasons to smile in the future.
The Prime Minister's speech comes hours after Indian Space Research Organisations (ISRO) announced that they had lost communication with Chandrayaan's lander, Vikram, minutes before its soft landing on the surface of the moon.
During his interaction with the ISRO scientists, he said, "There will be a new dawn and a brighter tomorrow very soon. There is no failure in science, only experiment and efforts."
Praising the efforts put by them for 'Chandryaan-2', the Prime Minister said, "Today I can proudly say that the effort was worth it and so was the journey. Our team worked hard, travelled far and these very teachings will remain with us. The learning from today will make us stronger and better.
Calling scientists an "exceptional professionals", Modi assured that India stands in solidarity with all.
"We will rise to the occasion and reach even newer heights of success. To our scientists I want to say- India is with you. You are exceptional professionals who have made an incredible contribution to national progress," he said while boosting the morale of the scientists.
"In our illustrious history, we have faced moments that may have slowed us but they have never crushed our spirit. We have bounced back again and gone on to do spectacular things. This is the reason why our civilisation stands tall," he added.
Saying that he could feel the "state of mind" of the scientists, he said, "Your eyes were conveying a lot. You live for India's honour, I salute you. For the last few hours, the entire nation was worried. Everyone stands in solidarity with our scientists. We are proud of our space program. Today our resolve to touch the moon has grown even stronger." (ANI)

