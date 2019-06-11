No favourable monsoon conditions for next 5 days in Odisha: MeT Dept

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jun 11 (ANI): While southwest monsoon has made its onset in Kerala, there are no favourable monsoon conditions for next five days in Odisha, the Meteorological Department has predicted.

"Odisha doesn't have a favourable condition for monsoon for the next 4 to 5 days. Districts in South Odisha will experience pre-monsoon thunderstorm activity for next 4 to 5 days," said HR Biswas, Director, MeT Department here on Monday.

Talking about the current heatwave condition in the state, Biswas said that some districts in the northwest will experience a rise in temperature from today (Tuesday) regarding which a warning has also been issued.

"Issued heatwave warning for Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Sonepur, Bargarh, Balangir, Nawapara, Kalahandi. They will experience heatwave in isolated pockets for the next 96 hours. There will be an increased thunderstorm activity likely after that and temperature will decrease," he added.

Odisha recently witnessed large-scale destruction due to the cyclonic storm 'Fani', which made landfall on May 3. Over one crore sixty-five lakh people of the state were adversely affected due to the cyclone. (ANI)

