No FBI team in India to probe Bitcoin matter relating to Karnataka police: Sources

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sources, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has not sent any team to India for conducting a probe into the matter related to Bitcoin.

"No such request has been made by the FBI to CBI for conducting an investigation in this case in India," said a senior CBI officer.

Accordingly, the question of according any permission for the probe by the Competent Authority in India does not arise.

CBI as the National Central Bureau for International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) in India coordinates closely with international law enforcement agencies including the FBI.

Congress General Secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala went ballistic on Twitter and posed a series of questions to the state government.

He asked Chief Minister Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra whether the FBI is in India to investigate the country's biggest bitcoin scam cover-up under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. (ANI)