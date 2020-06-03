No flight operations at Mumbai airport till 7pm after plane overshoots runway

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): All flights scheduled to operate between 2.30 pm and 7.00 pm on Wednesday at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport have been suspended after a FedEx aircraft overshot the runway.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) authorities informed that a FedEx flight 5033 arriving from Bangaluru experienced a runway excursion at the said airport.

"The incident occurred when the MD11 aircraft landed on runway 14/32. The aircraft was towed away from the runway and there has been no disruption in flight operations," a statement by the CSMIA read.

In consultation with the AAI, considering the strong crosswinds, the authorities have decided that no arrivals and departures will take place between 14:30-19:00 hrs on Wednesday.

In the wake of Cyclone Nisarga, the CSMIA had cancelled most of the flights.

The cyclone made landfall near Alibaug in Maharashtra and is expected to weaken into a cyclonic storm in the next six hours, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Several evacuation operations are being conducted across the state by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) with the help of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), armed forces and the state police.

Cyclone Nisarga has impacted many daily activities and transportation in Maharashtra.

The state government has issued an advisory with a list of do's and don'ts to stay safe. (ANI)