No flight operations for about 2 hrs at Delhi airport on 7 days due to R-Day

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM) to not permit landing and take off for around two hours at the Delhi International Airport on seven days this month -- January 18, 20-24, and 26 -- due to Republic Day celebrations.

No flight operations will take place at the airport between 10:35 am and 12:15 pm on the aforementioned dates. (ANI)

