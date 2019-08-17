Representative Image
Representative Image

No flood-like situation in Ludhiana, all drains cleared

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:05 IST

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Due to incessant rain, a high alert has been issued by Punjab government in 14 districts of the state, including Ludhiana.
Harjot Singh Walia, an official from XEN drainage department said that the situation in Ludhiana district is under control.
"The Sutlej River has less water than its capacity. All the drains falling under Ludhiana are capable of holding rainwater. The district administration has made complete arrangements to deal with the untoward situation in any way. The Deputy Commissioner along with all department heads is personally monitoring the situation," Walia said.
Providing detailed information, Walia said that Sutlej River has a capacity of more than 58 thousand cusecs of water, hence, there is no danger of flood situation.
He said that all the drains in the district have been cleaned to avoid flood situation and are capable of handling maximum water.
To deal with any situation, the department has provided the required machinery along the Buddah Nullah, he added.
In Punjab, an alert has been sounded following the release of excess water from Bhakra dam through the spill gates after torrential rainfall. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:19 IST

Bijapur: Man bitten by snake carried by CRPF personnel on...

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): CRPF personnel on Saturday carried on their shoulders for almost 2.5 kilometres, a tribal man who was bitten by a snake in Puskunta after the ambulance was unable to reach the area due to the poor condition of roads.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:15 IST

Karnataka cabinet expansion on Aug 20

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The expansion of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's cabinet is scheduled to take place on August 20, according to official sources.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:15 IST

Chandigarh man helps needy children by providing books, other...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Many students even today can't buy books due to the financial condition of their families. Chandigarh's Sandeep Kumar has come forward to help these students.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:15 IST

Indian Army salutes Sandeep Thapa's supreme sacrifice

Jammu (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Indian Army on Saturday paid tribute to Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa, who was martyred in action along the Line of Control (LoC).

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:04 IST

Prepared for return of Haj pilgrims tomorrow: Srinagar...

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Srinagar Divisional Commissioner, Baseer Khan on Saturday said the administration was prepared for the return of pilgrims from Haj.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:04 IST

Rajnath Singh to flag off 'Jan Aashirvaad Yatra' in Haryana tomorrow

New Delhi (India), Aug 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Sunday flag off 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' which will pass through each Assembly seat, drumming up support for the BJP.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:02 IST

3 naxals surrender in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Three CPI (Maoists) naxals, including one Division Committee Member (DCM) and two Area Committee Members (ACMs) surrendered before Superintendent of Police, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:02 IST

Siddipet : 35-year-old attempts suicide depressed after wife...

Siddipet (Telangana) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A 35-year-old man attempted suicide here in Siddipet on Saturday morning claiming that his wife refused to stay with him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:53 IST

J-K: Two brothers swept away in Devak river, one rescued

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Locals rescued one of two men who were swept away in the overflowing Devak river here on Saturday while they were attempting to cross it.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:44 IST

Ghaziabad : 7-year-old girl's body found in sack

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The body of a 7-year-old girl was found in a sack in Abhay Khand here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:42 IST

Strict action will be taken against rumour mongers : IGP, Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): With the restoration of internet services in Jammu Zone, the police on Saturday requested people to refrain from sharing fake messages or videos that may vitiate the atmosphere in the region adding that strict action will be taken against those circulat

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:41 IST

Mumbai: Drivers accuse gas stations of pumping out diluted CNG

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Drivers of commercial and private vehicles are accusing gas stations in the city of pumping out diluted compress natural gas (CNG).

Read More
iocl