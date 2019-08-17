No flood-like situation in Ludhiana, all drains cleared

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Due to incessant rain, a high alert has been issued by Punjab government in 14 districts of the state, including Ludhiana.

Harjot Singh Walia, an official from XEN drainage department said that the situation in Ludhiana district is under control.

"The Sutlej River has less water than its capacity. All the drains falling under Ludhiana are capable of holding rainwater. The district administration has made complete arrangements to deal with the untoward situation in any way. The Deputy Commissioner along with all department heads is personally monitoring the situation," Walia said.

Providing detailed information, Walia said that Sutlej River has a capacity of more than 58 thousand cusecs of water, hence, there is no danger of flood situation.

He said that all the drains in the district have been cleaned to avoid flood situation and are capable of handling maximum water.

To deal with any situation, the department has provided the required machinery along the Buddah Nullah, he added.

In Punjab, an alert has been sounded following the release of excess water from Bhakra dam through the spill gates after torrential rainfall. (ANI)

