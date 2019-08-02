Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
No fresh addition to forces in J-K, troop movement only to implement past order: MHA sources

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 10:49 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Union Home Ministry on Friday said there was no additional deployment of troops in Jammu and Kashmir apart from the 100 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), which are moving towards their respective postings in the Valley.
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources reiterated that 100 companies ordered for deployment about a week ago, are in the process of reaching their destinations. This has apparently led to speculations of induction of additional forces.
"It has never been the practice to discuss in public domain the details of deployment and movement of paramilitary forces deployed in a particular state," the sources added.
Based on the assessment of internal security situation, training requirements, the need for paramilitary troops to be rotated for rest and recuperation, induction and de-induction of central forces is a continuous and dynamic process.
Earlier in the day, sources had revealed that the Centre has pressed Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft including the C-17 Globemaster heavy-lift plane into service for the rapid induction of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and other paramilitary troops into Kashmir.
"Day in and day out, the C-17 heavy-lift aircraft along with other planes are being used for inducting troops from different parts of the country," sources told ANI
MHA had last month ordered the deployment of an additional 100 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to "strengthen the CI grid as well as for maintaining law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir."
Out of the 100 companies, 50 were from the CRPF, 30 from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and 10 each from Border Security Force (BSF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).
The security establishment had in July confirmed inputs that Pakistan army-backed terrorist groups are planning to carry out a major attack on Indian soil, which is why 100 companies of paramilitary groups have been deployed in the Kashmir valley.
Inputs have been received by the security and spy agencies that after the successful conduct of Panchayat elections in the state, terrorist groups have been asked to carry out an attack on forces. (ANI)

